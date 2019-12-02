The Official Site of Denton Juneteenth Celebration

Fri. June 18 – Sat. June 19

The first announcement of Denton Juneteenth was published in 1892, although we have only rewritten transcripts of this we can conclude that the celebration of freedom began before then with the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation (1863) reached TX in 1865. Denton was founded in the 1850s but was not Incorporated until 1866. In 1870, 32 blacks resided amongst the small population of 361 but it soon rapidly grew.

As we know, Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech that we all have embraced. It expressed values we all should strive for. Today, the Denton Juneteenth Committees across the United States strive to unify our communities within as we reach out to the external communities so that we may cohesively make a greater impact in one another lives. Since the early 1970’s the City of Denton has supported our efforts. Through the years, there have been boxing matches, relays, gospel concerts, our annual parades & softball tournaments, and so much more have unified us at least for a moment in time.

